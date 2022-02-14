Khan vs Brook Fight Week, tickets, time, how to watch, undercard

Former world champions Amir Khan and Kell Brook battle it out live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 19. The pair squares off in the twelve-round 149-pound all-British showdown.

Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) makes his first appearance inside the squared circle since July 2019, when he stopped Billy Dib in the fourth round. Earlier the same year he challenged Terence Crawford for WBO welterweight title, but was stopped in Round 6. Brook (39-3) last fought in November 2020, when he tried to dethrone “Bud”, but fell short suffering the defeat via fourth-round TKO. Prior to that he secured three straight victories stopping Mark DeLuca and Sergey Rabchenko, and earning a UD against Michael Zerafa.

In the co-main event Natasha Jonas and Chris Namus contest for WBO super welterweight title. Among other bouts featured on Khan vs Brook undercard, Charlie Schofield faces Germaine Brown for British super middleweight belt, and Bradley Rea takes on Craig McCarthy at middleweight. In addition, Viddal Riley meets Willbeforce Shihepo at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook tickets

Tickets for Amir Khan vs Kell Brook at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 19 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster.

Boxing fans can watch Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 19 at 6 pm GMT and 1 pm ET / 10 am PT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm GMT / 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

International broadcast, including Australia, is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook Fight Week schedule of events

A pair of events have been scheduled for Khan vs Brook Fight Week.

Wednesday, February 16

Khan vs Brook open workouts take place at The Orient – The Trafford Centre in Trafford Park, Stretford, Manchester on Wednesday, February 16 from 12:15 pm to 2:45 pm (local time). The list of participants includes Amir Khan, Kell Brook, Viddal Riley, Frazer Clarke, Natasha Jonas, among others.

Friday, February 18

The official Khan vs Brook weigh-in ceremony is conduced on Friday, February 18 from 12:30 pm to 13:30 pm (local time). The location is Exchange Hall at Manchester Central Convention Complex – Windmill St, Manchester M2 3GX.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook Fight Week

Khan vs Brook fight card

The current Khan vs Brook fight card looks as the following:

Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook, 149-pound catchweight

Natasha Jonas vs. Chris Namus – WBO super welterweight title

Charlie Schofield vs. Germaine Brown – British super middleweight title

Bradley Rea vs. Craig McCarthy, middleweight

Frazer Clarke vs. TBD, heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Willbeforce Shihepo, cruiserweight

Adam Azim vs. Jordan Ellison, lightweight

Hassan Azim vs. MJ Hall, welterweight

Abdul Khan vs. Ricky Starkey, lightweight

Ibrahim Nadim vs. Taka Bembere, super featherweight