Bellator 274 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Gracie vs Storley

Bellator 274 airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, February 19. In the main event top 5 contenders Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley square off in a five-rounder at welterweight.
No. 4-ranked Gracie (11-2) is coming off the win by TKO in the first round against Mark Lemminger. Prior to that he dropped a unanimous decision against Jason Jackson. No. 5-ranked Storley (12-1) won his previous bout by split decision against Dante Schiro. Before that he similarly suffered the defeated against Yaroslav Amosov.
In the co-main event former welterweight champion and No. 8-ranked contender Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) takes on unbeaten Mukhamed Berkhamov (14-0). Also on the main card Georgi Karakhanyan (31-12-1) faces Adam Piccolotti (12-4) at lightweight. Kicking off the action Said Sowma (8-2) and Davion Franklin (4-0) do battle at heavyweight.
Bellator 274 tickets
Tickets for Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, February 19 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.
How to watch Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley, date and time
MMA fans can watch Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
Bellator 274 preliminary card starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube and Pluto TV.
Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley fight card
The full Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley
- Andrey Koreshkov vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
- Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti
- Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma
Preliminary Card
- Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne
- Christian Edwards vs. Kevin Haley
- Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell
- Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King
- DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
- Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell
- Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert
- Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels
- Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka
- Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo