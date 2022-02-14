Bellator 274 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Gracie vs Storley

Bellator 274 airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, February 19. In the main event top 5 contenders Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley square off in a five-rounder at welterweight.

No. 4-ranked Gracie (11-2) is coming off the win by TKO in the first round against Mark Lemminger. Prior to that he dropped a unanimous decision against Jason Jackson. No. 5-ranked Storley (12-1) won his previous bout by split decision against Dante Schiro. Before that he similarly suffered the defeated against Yaroslav Amosov.

In the co-main event former welterweight champion and No. 8-ranked contender Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) takes on unbeaten Mukhamed Berkhamov (14-0). Also on the main card Georgi Karakhanyan (31-12-1) faces Adam Piccolotti (12-4) at lightweight. Kicking off the action Said Sowma (8-2) and Davion Franklin (4-0) do battle at heavyweight.

Bellator 274 tickets

Tickets for Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, February 19 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Bellator 274 preliminary card starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube and Pluto TV.

Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley fight card

The full Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti

Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma

Preliminary Card

Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne

Christian Edwards vs. Kevin Haley

Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell

Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King

DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell

Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert

Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels

Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka

Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo