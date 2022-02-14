BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 fight card, tickets, start time, how to watch, Perry vs Lane

BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 takes place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL on Saturday, February 19. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view featuring a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with two titles contested on the night.
Headlining the show former UFC fighter “Platinum” Mike Perry makes his BKFC debut against Julian Lane. In the co-main event Luis Palomino defends his lightweight title against Martin Brown.
Also on the card, Christine Ferea and Britain Hart battle it out for the vacant women’s flyweight belt. In addition, Chad Mendes goes up against Joshuah Alvarez. The full fight card can be found below.
KnuckleMania 2 tickets
Tickets for BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Saturday, February 19 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.
How to watch BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 live stream, date and time
Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 19 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the United States, which makes it Sunday, February 20 at 1 am GMT in the United Kingdom and 12 pm AEDT in Australia.
The undercard kicks off one and a half hours prior to the main card. The respective date and start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.
KnuckleMania 2 card
The full BKFC: KnuckeMania 2 fight card looks as the following:
- Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane
- Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title
- Chad Mendes vs. Joshuah Alvarez
- Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea – BKFC vacant women’s flyweight title
- Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens
- Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick
- John Michael Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr.
- Brian Foster vs. Robbie Peralta
- Edgard Plazaola vs. Chevvy Bridges
- Mario Vargas vs. Yosdenis Cedeno
- Howard Davis vs. Dillard Pegg