Kickboxing

MPRO Evolution: Two WKN kickboxing titles at stake on March 4 in Bangkok

Parviz Iskenderov
WKN Championship belt at stake at MPRO Evolution
WKN Championship belt | MPRO Evolution

WKN Thailand

The World Kickboxing Network is back in Thailand on Friday, March 4 with two WKN championship belts contested at the next edition of “MPRO Evolution”. The event takes place at World Siam Stadium in Bangkok.

In one of the bouts Faezeh Jahanpirouz of Iran and Sophia Banak of Cambodia battle it out for WKN Intercontinental featherweight title. In another championship matchup Arvin Moradinia of Iran and Jonas Mood of Finland square off for WKN International heavyweight strap.

The championship supervisor is Tofan Pirani of Sweden.

The rest of the card features a series of bouts with local and international competitors.

The event is presented by Alexander Shah and Nazar Moroz. It follows the previous edition held last November when Nabil Anan stopped Artid Kawkaigym to take WKN Intercontinental featherweight title.

MPRO Evolution fight card

  • Faezeh Jahanpirouz vs. Sophia Banak, WKN Intercontinental featherweight title
  • Jonas Mood vs. Arvin Moradinia, WKN International heavyweight title
