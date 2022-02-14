Nicolas Vega, Tomas Aguirre, Marcos Rios & Florencia Greco on top at WKN Series – Knockout 9

The World Kickboxing Network returned to South America on Saturday, February 12 with the first edition of “WKN Series – Knockout 9” held at Club Morón in Buenos Aires. The event featured a stacked fight card comprising international kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts live on El Nueve.

On the top of the bill Argentine Nicolas Vega defeated Vinicius Moraes of Brazil by unanimous decision. In the co-main event another representative of the country-host Tomas Aguirre TKO’d Mario Falero of Uruguay in Round 3.

Also on the card local Marcos Rios stopped Brazilian Zion Silva in the first round, and Argentinian Florencia Greco scored a unanimous decision against Jacqueline Ayala of Chile. In addition, Ignacio Tenaglia KO’d Juan Almeida in Round 2 and Gonzalo Sanchez secured a UD against Juan M. Torino.

The event was promoted by Mr Christian Bosch and WKN Argentina Office. The WKN Supervisor was Mr Fernando Munoz. The WKN coordinator was Mrs Natalia Cali.

WKN Series – Knockout 9 results

Nicolas Vega def. Vinicius Moraes by unanimous decision

Tomas Aguirre def. Mario Falero by TKO (R3)

Marcos Rios def. Zion Silva by TKO (R1)

Florencia Greco def. Jacqueline Ayala by unanimous decision

Ignacio Tenaglia def. Juan Almeida by KO (R2)

Gonzalo Sanchez def. Juan M. Torino by unanimous decision