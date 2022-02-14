UFC Vegas 48 fight card, Walker vs Hill

UFC Vegas 48 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 19, which makes it Sunday February 20 in Australia. The main event is a five-round light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill.

No. 10-ranked contender Walker (18-6) was in action last October when he dropped a unanimous decision against Thiago Santos. Before that he KO’d Ryan Spann in the first round.

No. 12-ranked Hill (9-1, 1 NC) won his previous bout in December 2021 by knockout in the first round against Jimmy Crute. Prior to that he was stopped in the opening round by Paul Craig.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Among other bouts featued on UFC Vegas 48 card, Julian Marquez (9-2) meets Kyle Daukaus (10-2) at middleweight, Parker Porter (12-6) faces Alan Baudot (8-2) at heavyweight, and Jim Miller (33-16) takes on Nikolas Motta (12-3) at lightweight. In addition, Joaquin Buckley (13-4) squares off against Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4) at middleweight.

The full UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill card

Main Card

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Preliminary card

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula

Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader

Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez

Mario Bautista vs. Khalid Taha