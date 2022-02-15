Search
Full Fight Video: Britain Hart decisions Pearl Gonzalez at BKFC Miami

Britain Hart faces Christine Ferea at KnuckleMania 2

Britain Beltran faces Christine Ferea for the vacant BKFC women’s flyweight title this Saturday, February 19 at KnuckleMania 2 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top featuring “Hart” in her bout last November when she faced Pearl Gonzalez at BKFC 22 in Miami, FL.

Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE TV

BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 fight card, tickets, start time, how to watch, Perry vs Lane

Fans can watch BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 live stream on FITE. Tickets to witness all the action at the venue can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Stream boxing live on DAZN

