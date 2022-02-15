Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia new headliner for Feb 26 in Las Vegas, tickets on sale

Undefeated rising star Chris Colbert is back in the ring on Saturday, February 26 at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. “Primetime” faces unbeaten Dominican Olympian Hector Luis Garcia in the WBA super featherweight world title eliminator. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime.

Colbert was initially set to challenge reigning WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez, who was forced to withdraw after a positive COVID-19 test, and replaced by Garcia.

Colbert vs Garcia tickets

Tickets for Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia at The Chelsea in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 26 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

Representing his native Brooklyn, N.Y., Colbert (16-0, 6 KOs) has quickly shot up the 130-pound rankings, taking on high-level competition in his first 16 pro fights. Already established as a fighter with dazzling boxing skills, Colbert showcased his ability to fight toe-to-toe with an 11th-round stoppage of Jaime Arboleda in December 2020 before most recently besting Tugstsogt Nyambayar in July 2021.

The 25-year-old turned pro in 2015 and defeated three unbeaten fighters in his first eight contests. Prior to the Arboleda fight, Colbert scored a highlight-reel first-round knockout against Miguel Beltran Jr. in September 2019 and a dominant 12-round decision victory over former champion Jezzreel Corrales in January 2020.

Tall and rangy with good power in his left hand and a dedicated body attack, the 30-year-old Garcia (14-0, 10 KOs) scored the most impressive victory of his career in his last fight, when he defeated Isaac Avelar by unanimous decision in December 2021. The 5-9 Garcia, who sparred with Devin Haney and Rolly Romero for the Avelar win, represented his native San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic, in the 2016 Olympics before turning pro in December that year. Garcia is trained by the highly respected Ismael Salas, who has guided a long list of standouts, including Yordenis Ugas, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Nonito Donaire, and Jorge Linares

Garcia will be fighting for just the third time in the U.S. on February 26, having defeated Avelar in Minneapolis. He was zeroing in on facing a top contender in 2022. Now he will get his chance.

Boxing fans can watch Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

In the co-main event Gary Antuanne Russell, a 2016 U.S. Olympian, faces former world champion Viktor Postol in a 10-round super lightweight bout. Kicking off the telecast IBF Junior Bantamweight World Champion Jerwin Ancajas defends his title against unbeaten Argentine Fernando Martinez.

The list of bouts featured on Colbert vs Garcia undercard is expected to be announced shortly.