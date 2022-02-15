Jaime Munguia vs D’Mitrius Ballard Fight Week, schedule, full card, how to watch, start time

Undefeated Jaime Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) of Mexico and unbeaten D’Mitrius Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs) of the US square off at Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana in Tijuana on Saturday, February 19. The contest features former WBO light middleweight champion defending his WBO Intercontinental middleweight title against unbeaten challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds main event bout. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 20.

In the co-main event William Zepeda (24-0, 22 KOs) takes on his Mexican-fellow Luis Viedas (29-11-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Also on the card undefeated Rafael Espinoza (17-0, 14 KOs) of Mexico battles Alie Laurel (18-6-1, 11 KOs) of Philippines in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

In addition, Diego Torres Nunez (13-0, 13 KOs) of Mexico faces fellow countryman Jonathan Escobedo Martinez (8-2-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. The full Munguia vs Ballard undercard can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Jaime Munguia vs D’Mitrius Ballard live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which makes it Sunday, February 20 at 2 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

Munguia vs Ballard Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Munguia vs Ballard Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the ring. Checkout the full schedule below.

Wednesday, February 16

Munguia vs Ballard media workout is on Wednesday, February 16 at Azteca San Diego Boxing Club in Bonita, CA. The start time is 3 pm PT.

Thursday, February 17

Munguia vs Ballard final pre-fight press conference is on Thursday, February 17 at Grand Hotel Tijuana – Grand Salón in Tijuana B.C. México. The start time is 1 pm PT.

Friday, February 18

The official Munguia vs Ballard weigh-in ceremony is on Friday, Friday, February 18 at Grand Hotel Tijuana – Grand Salón in Tijuana B.C. México. The start time is 1 pm PT.

Saturday, February 19

Munguia vs Ballard fight date is Saturday, February 19. The location is Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana. Doors open at 3 pm PT. The DAZN broadcast begins at 6 pm PT.

Munguia vs Ballard post-fight press follows as the action inside the ring concludes.

Munguia vs Ballard fight card

The full Munguia vs Ballard fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jaime Munguia vs. D’Mitrius Ballard, 12 rounds, middleweight – Munguia’s WBO Intercontinental middleweight title

William Zepeda vs. Luis Viedas, 10 rounds, lightweight

Rafael Espinoza vs. Alie Laurel, 10 rounds, featherweight

Diego Torres Nunez vs. Jonathan Escobedo Martinez, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Jorge Garcia vs. Jesus Nunez Rodriguez, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Argi Cortes vs. Rogelio Romero, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Arely Mucino vs. Marisol Sanchez, 8 rounds, flyweight

Evan Sanchez vs. Abraham Juarez, 6 rounds, super welterweight