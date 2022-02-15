Jose Ramirez: I want to face the best version of Jose Pedraza (video)

Former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) returns to action on Friday, March 4. Battling it out at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California he faces Puerto Rican two-weight world champion Jose Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs). The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super lightweight.

Ramirez was in action last May when he lost a competitive decision to Josh Taylor for the undisputed title. He is ready to turn the page.

Ramirez, from Avenal, California, returns home to the friendly confines of the Save Mart Center. In five headlining events at the venue, Ramirez has drawn more than 65,000 of his most devoted Central Valley fans through the turnstiles.

Tickets for Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Friday, March 4 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Check out below what Jose Ramirez had to say after a recent training session at Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside, California.

“The loss against Taylor taught me a lot. It was the first of my career, and I feel like it brought back my hunger for boxing again. I’ve really enjoyed this training camp preparing to get back on the winning path. I’ve had a lot of fun training with Robert Garcia in Riverside. I have corrected the mistakes that I made in that fight against Taylor. Maybe I had been making them for a long time, but when you are winning all your fights, you do not always look at the mistakes. I had a hard time accepting it, but I’ve already turned the page. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

“I am ready to return to the top of the division. I know that I am one of the best fighters at 140 pounds. I want to regain my titles and win all of the belts. It doesn’t matter if it’s in a rematch against Taylor, challenging another champion, or in a vacant title match against another top contender. I want my titles back.”

“Jose Pedraza is a tough test. He is a very good fighter and has looked good since he adjusted to the 140-pound division. I want to earn another shot at the title. I am not one to talk much. I come to face the best and let my performances in the ring speak for themselves.”

“I hope that Pedraza comes well prepared. I want to face the best version of Jose Pedraza so we can give the fans another classic fight between Mexico and Puerto Rico.”

“Coming back to fight again in front of my people in Fresno makes me very happy. I am training very hard because I want to bring joy and happiness to my fans again. I want them to feel proud, and that is why I am here to leave everything inside the ring on March 4 at Save Mart Center.”

Ramirez vs Pedraza headlines boxing fight card live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and FITE TV in Auastralia and other countries. In the co-main event Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs) goes against Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KOs).

Get Ramirez vs Pedraza full fight card.