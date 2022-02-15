UFC 272 official trailer: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal – Grudge Match

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal square off in the headliner of UFC 272 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday March 5, which makes it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. The fight titled “Grudge Match” features former 170-pound title challengers as well as ex-teammates going head to head in the five-rounder at welterweight. The official event trailer hit the stream today and you can watch it up top.

UFC 272 tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 272 full fight card.