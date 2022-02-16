Bellator 276 fight card: John Salter faces Johnny Eblen, Cat Zingano meets Pam Sorenson, plus more

Bellator 276 airs live from The Family Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri on Saturday, March 12. In addition to the previously announced main event featuring Adam Borics up against Mads Burnell in the featherweight title eliminator, a number of other bouts have been added to the card today.

Among the newly announced matchups, former middleweight title challenge John Salter (18-5) faces unbeaten Johnny Eblen (10-0). The winner is set to challenge the victor of the upcoming world title bout pitting 185-pound champion Gegard Mousasi against top ranked contender Austin Vanderford at Bellator Dublin.

Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell tickets

Bellator 276 tickets to witness all the action at The Family Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri on Saturday, March 12 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can also watch Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell live stream on Showtime at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on YouTube and Pluto TV.

Salter, a 15-year pro MMA veteran out of Nashville, Tenn., holds the promotional record for most submissions in Bellator middleweight history, and has stopped 17 of his 23 opponents.

Nicknamed “Diamond Hands” due to his love for crypto currency and willingness to hold onto his investments, Eblen is coming off a 71-second annihilation of Collin Huckbody in December 2021. The six-time Bellator veteran and American Top-Team product, who recently signed a six-fight contract extension, has secured six opening-round stoppages, including two of his three 2021 opponents.

Cat Zingano vs Pam Sorenson tops Bellator 276 preliminary card

Former UFC title challenger and Winona, Minn., native Cat Zingano (12-4) takes on Pam Sorenson (9-4) of Blaine, Minn. headlining the preliminary card.

With aspirations of challenging featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, Zingano has had a decorated fighting career. The former NCAA Division III All-American wrestler became the first mother to compete in the UFC and initial woman to capture the company’s “Fight of the Night” award, counting victories over Miesha Tate, Amanda Nunes, Marion Reneau, and Gabrielle Holloway. Recently, “Alpha” was featured in the series “Double Duty” that chronicled the attempts to maintain a balance between the daily responsibilities of parenthood and earning a living as a pro athlete.

A former Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion, Sorenson started kickboxing after the passing of her best friend. After vacating her crown and requesting a release from Invicta in July 2021, the Minneapolis mauler signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator in mid-2021. Soon after joining the pioneering company, the 35-year-old recorded a hard-fought split decision over Roberta Samad at Bellator 264 in Uncasville, Conn.

Also featured on the card two hard-hitting heavyweights with seven career stoppages apiece as No. 8-ranked Alex Polizzi (9-1) of Madison, Wisc., clashes with Team Pitbull’s Jose Augusto (7-3, 1 NC). Additionally, San Diego, Calif. native and No. 6-ranked Derek Anderson (17-4, 1 NC) will mix it up with submission specialist Japanese-born Goiti Yamauchi (26-5).

The current Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell fight card can be found below.

Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell fight card

Main Card

Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell

Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas

John Salter vs. Johnny Eblen

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Preliminary Card

Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson

Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto

Derek Anderson vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Romero Cotton vs. Lance Wright

Diana Avsaragova vs. Ashley Deen

Cody Law vs. Johnny Soto

Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford

Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward

Dan Busch vs. Josh Augustine