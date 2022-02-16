UFC Vegas 48 start time, how to watch, live stream, Walker vs Hill

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 19. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 20.

In the main event No. 10-ranked light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker (18-6) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered against Thiago Santos, when he faces No. 12-ranked Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC), who won his previous bout by KO against Jimmy Crute. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event Kyle Daukaus (10-2, 1 NC) meets Jamie Pickett (13-6) at 195-pound catchweight. Among other bouts, Parker Porter (12-6) takes on Alan Baudot (8-2) at heavyweight, Jim Miller (33-16) goes up against Nikolas Motta (12-3) at lightweight, and Joaquin Buckley (13-4) battles it out against Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, February 19. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 48 UK time, Walker vs Hill

UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, February 20 at 12 am GMT for the main card, following the preliminary card kicking off at 9 pm GMT on Saturday, February 19. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 48 Australia time, Walker vs Hill

In Australia UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 20. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 48 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Preliminary card

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula

Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader

Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez

Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin