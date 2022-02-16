Search
UFC

UFC video: Colby Covington earns interim 170-pound title by decision against Rafael dos Anjos

Colby Covington faces Jorge Masvidal in Grudge Match at UFC 272

Colby Covington faces fellow former undisputed welterweight title challenger and ex-teammate Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday March 5, which makes it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the “Grudge Match” check out up top the fight video highlights featuring “Chaos” as he faces Rafael dos Anjos for the interim 170-pound belt.

Tickets for UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

UFC 272 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 272 full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMANewsUFCVideo



Stream boxing live on DAZN

