Boxing

Zaur Abdullaev vs Jorge Linares live stream from Ekaterinburg, Russia

Newswire
Zaur Abdullaev vs Jorge Linares
Zaur Abdullaev vs Jorge Linares

Linares challenges Abdullaev for WBC Silver lightweight title

Zaur Abdullaev and Jorge Linares square off at RCC Boxing Academy in Yekaterinburg, Russia on Saturday, February 19. The contest features WBC Silver lightweight champion defending his belt against three-weight world champion Jorge Linares. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Abdullaev (14-1, 8 KOs), who has won three fights since a TKO loss to Haney, earned the WBC Silver title last September with a unanimous decision over former world champion Dejan Zlaticanin.

Linares (47-6, 29 KOs) has been a professional for nearly 20 years, winning world titles at featherweight, junior lightweight and lightweight. During his lightweight run, he’s defeated the likes of Anthony Crolla and Kevin Mitchell while giving pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko a stern test before being knocked out in the 10th round of their May 2018 matchup. Linares is coming off last May’s competitive decision defeat to rising star Devin Haney.

How to watch Zaur Abdullaev vs Jorge Linares

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Zaur Abdullaev vs Jorge Linares live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 19 at 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT.

Also on the card Mark Uranov (20-2-1, 10 KOs) and Angel Rodriguez (19-1, 10 KOs) square off in WBA 130-pound title eliminator. As well, Russian standout Ivan Kozlovsky (4-0, 2 KOs) faces Zoravor Petrosian (12-1, 5 KOs)in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Linares vs Abdullaev fight card

  • Jorge Linares vs. Zaur Abdullaev – Abdullaev’s WBC Silver lightweight title
  • Mark Urvanov vs. Angel Rodriguez, super featherweight
  • Ivan Kozlovsky vs. Zoravor Petrosian, super lightweight
  • Mikalai Vesialou vs. Evgeny Terentiev, middleweight
  • Vildan Minasov vs. Erzhan Turgumbekov, lightweight
  • Georgy Kushitashvili vs. Olarewaju Segun, heavyweight
  • Vadim Tukov vs. Joel Julio, middleweight
  • Georgy Yunovidov vs. Leandro Daniel Robutti, heavyweight
  • Alexander Dorofeev vs. Yury Bykhautsou, heavyweight
BoxingNews

