AJ McKee vs Patricio Pitbull 2 tops Bellator 277 in San Jose, tickets

Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 lands at SAP Center at San Jose - tickets information announced
A.J. McKee throws kick in his featherweight title bout against Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

Vadim Nemkov faces Corey Anderson in co-main event

Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 takes place at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on Friday, April 15. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. Tickets go on sale this week.

In the main event reigning featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-0) defends his title in the championship rematch against former champion and two-division ruler Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (32-5). In the co-main event Vadim Nemkov (15-2) defends his 205-pound title in the final of light heavyweight World Grand Prix against top-ranked contender Corey Anderson (16-5).

Bellator 277 tickets

Tickets for Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 on Friday, April 15 at SAP Center at San Jose go on sale Friday, February 18. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Special presale starts the day prior.

A. J. McKee defeated Patricio “Pitbull” by submission in the first round last July, when the pair squared off in the final of 145-pound WGP. With the victory McKee remained unbeaten and became a new champion in the division, while “Pitbull” failed the sixth defense of his belt, which snapped his seven-win streak.

Nemkov is coming off the win by submission in the fourth round against Julius Anglickas. In his previous bout Anderson stopped former two-weight champion Ryan Bader in the first round.

Also announced for the event four preliminary card bouts, including No. 5-ranked heavyweight Tim Johnson (15-8) as he faces No. 6-ranked Tyrell Fortune (11-2, 1 NC) in the rematch. Johnson won their first fight two years ago by knockout in the first round.

MMA fans can also watch Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 live stream on Showtime at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on YouTube and Pluto TV.

Bellator 277 fight card

The current Bellator 277 fight card can be found below. Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Main Card

  • A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull
  • Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Preliminary Card

  • Tim Johnson vs. Tyrell Fortune
  • Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo
  • Shane Keefe vs. Tyson Miller
  • Gaston Bolanos vs. Cass Bell
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

