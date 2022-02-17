Edgar Berlanga ready for next fight against Steve Rolls – I’m proud to represent NYC & Puerto Rico

Edgar Berlanga faces Steve Rolls live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 19. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds super middleweight bout live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+.

The Brooklyn-born Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) went the distance twice last year following 16 first-round stoppages to begin his pro career. After surgery to repair a torn biceps suffered last October against Marcelo Esteban Coceres, “The Chosen One” makes his 2022 debut. He is ready to begin a new knockout streak against Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs), a Canadian veteran who has a pair of knockout wins since a 2019 TKO defeat to Gennadiy Golovkin.

The event titled “The Night of Young Stars” also features Keyshawn Davis up against Esteban Sanchez, and Xander Zayas faceoff Quincy LaVallais. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

‘I want to give the Puerto Rican people someone that they can be proud of’

Here is what Edgar Berlanga had to say at his Las Vegas training camp.

“I think 2022 is going to be a big year for me, and I can’t wait to kick it off in my first main event in New York. I learned a lot from my last fight, and I’ve been working really hard on correcting my mistakes. After my surgery, I chose to do my rehab out here in Las Vegas so I could not only do physical therapy with the best team in the business, but also focus 100 percent on boxing. The fans are going to see big things from me this year beginning March 19.”

“Having my first main event at home is amazing. I’m ready to show everyone what I’m made of. I want people to see that I can sell out an arena. I don’t need to have a title or a big-name opponent to sell tickets. I have a fanbase, and everyone is going to see that on March 19.”

“I’m proud to represent New York City and Puerto Rico. I want to be the next great Puerto Rican champion. My first memories of boxing are watching Tito Trinidad fight as a little kid, and I want to give the Puerto Rican people someone that they can be proud of.”

