Jaime Munguia media workout ahead of D’Mitrius Ballard fight (video)

Former super welterweight world champion and Mexican star Jaime Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) faces fellow unbeaten contender D’Mitrius Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs) of the US at Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana this coming Saturday, February 19. The pair squares off in the twelve-round WBO Intercontinental middleweight championship live stream on DAZN.

The fight week kicked off on Wednesday with the media workout held at Azteca San Diego Boxing Club. Check out the clip up top featuring Munguia as he gives the interviews, shows off his skills inside the boxing ring and signs gloves.

Get Munguia vs Ballard full fight card.