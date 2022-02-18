Amir Khan vs Kell Brook weigh-in results (video)

Former world champions Amir Khan and Kell Brook square off in the twelve-round 149-pound all-British showdown live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 19. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Khan vs Brook weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, February 18 at 12:30 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT in the UK. Video is available up top.

In the co-main event Natasha Jonas and Chris Namus faceoff in a ten-rounder with WBO super welterweight title on the line. Get Khan vs Brook full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Khan vs Brook fight card

Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook, 149-pound catchweight

Natasha Jonas vs. Chris Namus – WBO super welterweight title

Charlie Schofield vs. Germaine Brown – British super middleweight title

Bradley Rea vs. Craig McCarthy, middleweight

Frazer Clarke vs. TBD, heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Willbeforce Shihepo, cruiserweight

Adam Azim vs. Jordan Ellison, lightweight

Hassan Azim vs. MJ Hall, welterweight

Abdul Khan vs. Ricky Starkey, lightweight

Ibrahim Nadim vs. Taka Bembere, super featherweight