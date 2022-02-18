Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Boxing

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook weigh-in results (video)

Khan vs Brook live from Manchester

Former world champions Amir Khan and Kell Brook square off in the twelve-round 149-pound all-British showdown live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 19. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Khan vs Brook weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, February 18 at 12:30 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT in the UK. Video is available up top.

In the co-main event Natasha Jonas and Chris Namus faceoff in a ten-rounder with WBO super welterweight title on the line. Get Khan vs Brook full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Khan vs Brook fight card

  • Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook, 149-pound catchweight
  • Natasha Jonas vs. Chris Namus – WBO super welterweight title
  • Charlie Schofield vs. Germaine Brown – British super middleweight title
  • Bradley Rea vs. Craig McCarthy, middleweight

Khan vs Brook Fight Week, tickets, time, how to watch, undercard

  • Frazer Clarke vs. TBD, heavyweight
  • Viddal Riley vs. Willbeforce Shihepo, cruiserweight
  • Adam Azim vs. Jordan Ellison, lightweight
  • Hassan Azim vs. MJ Hall, welterweight
  • Abdul Khan vs. Ricky Starkey, lightweight
  • Ibrahim Nadim vs. Taka Bembere, super featherweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

Related

Top Stories

