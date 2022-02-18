Amir Khan vs Kell Brook weigh-in results (video)

Former world champions Amir Khan and Kell Brook square off in the twelve-round 149-pound all-British showdown live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 19. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Khan vs Brook weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, February 18 at 12:30 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT in the UK. Video is available up top.
In the co-main event Natasha Jonas and Chris Namus faceoff in a ten-rounder with WBO super welterweight title on the line. Get Khan vs Brook full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
Khan vs Brook fight card
- Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook, 149-pound catchweight
- Natasha Jonas vs. Chris Namus – WBO super welterweight title
- Charlie Schofield vs. Germaine Brown – British super middleweight title
- Bradley Rea vs. Craig McCarthy, middleweight
- Frazer Clarke vs. TBD, heavyweight
- Viddal Riley vs. Willbeforce Shihepo, cruiserweight
- Adam Azim vs. Jordan Ellison, lightweight
- Hassan Azim vs. MJ Hall, welterweight
- Abdul Khan vs. Ricky Starkey, lightweight
- Ibrahim Nadim vs. Taka Bembere, super featherweight