Bellator 274 weigh-in results, Gracie vs Storley (video)

Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley

Top 5 welterweight contenders Neiman Gracie (11-2) and Logan Storley (12-1) square off in a five-round showdown headlining Bellator 274 live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, February 19. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Bellator 274 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The official Bellator 274 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, February 18 at 12 pm PT / 9 am PT. Video is available up top.

In the co-main event former welterweight champion and No. 8-ranked contender Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) faces Chance Rencountre (16-4). Get the full Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley fight card

Main Card

  • Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley
  • Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Rencountre
  • Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti
  • Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma

How to watch Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley, date, time, live stream

Preliminary Card

  • Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne
  • Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell
  • Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell
  • Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King
  • DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
  • Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert
  • Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels
  • Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka
  • Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

