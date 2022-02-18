Bellator 274 weigh-in results, Gracie vs Storley (video)

Top 5 welterweight contenders Neiman Gracie (11-2) and Logan Storley (12-1) square off in a five-round showdown headlining Bellator 274 live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, February 19. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Bellator 274 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The official Bellator 274 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, February 18 at 12 pm PT / 9 am PT. Video is available up top.

In the co-main event former welterweight champion and No. 8-ranked contender Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) faces Chance Rencountre (16-4). Get the full Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley fight card

Main Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Rencountre

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti

Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma

Preliminary Card

Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne

Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell

Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell

Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King

DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert

Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels

Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka

Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo