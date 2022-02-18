Bellator 274 weigh-in results, Gracie vs Storley (video)

Top 5 welterweight contenders Neiman Gracie (11-2) and Logan Storley (12-1) square off in a five-round showdown headlining Bellator 274 live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, February 19. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.
The official Bellator 274 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, February 18 at 12 pm PT / 9 am PT. Video is available up top.
In the co-main event former welterweight champion and No. 8-ranked contender Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) faces Chance Rencountre (16-4). Get the full Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley fight card
Main Card
- Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley
- Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Rencountre
- Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti
- Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma
How to watch Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley, date, time, live stream
Preliminary Card
- Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne
- Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell
- Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell
- Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King
- DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
- Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert
- Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels
- Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka
- Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo