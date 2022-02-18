BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 weigh-in results (video)

BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 features a series of bareknuckle boxing bouts with two titles at stake live on FITE from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL on Saturday, February 19. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
The event marks BKFC debut of former UFC fighters “Platinum” Mike Perry and Chad Mendes as they faces Julian Lane and Joshuah Alvarez, respectively. Also on the card Luis Palomino defends his lightweight title against Martin Brown, and Christine Ferea and Britain Hart meet in the rematch with the vacant women’s flyweight belt on the line.
Tickets for BKFC KnuckleMania 2 can be purchased through Vivid Seats.
Get BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 fight card
- Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane
- Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title
- Chad Mendes vs. Joshuah Alvarez
- Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea – BKFC vacant women’s flyweight title
BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 tickets, start time, how to watch, live stream
- Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens
- Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick
- John Michael Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr.
- Brian Foster vs. Robbie Peralta
- Edgard Plazaola vs. Chevvy Bridges
- Mario Vargas vs. Yosdenis Cedeno
- Howard Davis vs. Dillard Pegg