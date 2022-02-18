BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 weigh-in results (video)

BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 features a series of bareknuckle boxing bouts with two titles at stake live on FITE from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL on Saturday, February 19. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The event marks BKFC debut of former UFC fighters “Platinum” Mike Perry and Chad Mendes as they faces Julian Lane and Joshuah Alvarez, respectively. Also on the card Luis Palomino defends his lightweight title against Martin Brown, and Christine Ferea and Britain Hart meet in the rematch with the vacant women’s flyweight belt on the line.

Get BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 fight card

Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane

Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title

Chad Mendes vs. Joshuah Alvarez

Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea – BKFC vacant women’s flyweight title

Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens

Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick

John Michael Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr.

Brian Foster vs. Robbie Peralta

Edgard Plazaola vs. Chevvy Bridges

Mario Vargas vs. Yosdenis Cedeno

Howard Davis vs. Dillard Pegg