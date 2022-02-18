Jaime Munguia vs D’Mitrius Ballard weigh-in results (video)

Jaime Munguia and D’Mitrius Ballard square off in the 12-round WBO Intercontinental middleweight title bout live on DAZN from Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana in Tijuana, Mexico on Saturday, February 19. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Munguia vs Ballard weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, February 18 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. Video is available up top.

In the co-main event William Zepeda battles Luis Viedas in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Get Munguia vs Ballard full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Munguia vs Ballard fight card

Main Card

Jaime Munguia vs. D’Mitrius Ballard, 12 rounds, middleweight – Munguia’s WBO Intercontinental middleweight title

William Zepeda vs. Luis Viedas, 10 rounds, lightweight

Rafael Espinoza vs. Alie Laurel, 10 rounds, featherweight

Diego Torres Nunez vs. Jonathan Escobedo Martinez, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Jorge Garcia vs. Jesus Nunez Rodriguez, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Argi Cortes vs. Rogelio Romero, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Arely Mucino vs. Marisol Sanchez, 8 rounds, flyweight

Evan Sanchez vs. Abraham Juarez, 6 rounds, super welterweight