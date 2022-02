The Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with a slow motion video highlighting its last weekend’s return to Toyota Center in Houston, TX with UFC 271. In the main event middleweight champion Israel Adesanya retained his belt in the five-round championship rematch against former champion Robert Whittaker. In the co-main event Tai Tuivasa knocked out Derrick Lewis in Round 2. Check it out up top.

