UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in results, Walker vs Hill

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 19, which makes it Sunday February 20 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Johnny Walker (18-6) and Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC) square off at light heavyweight. In the co-main event Kyle Daukaus (10-2, 1 NC) and Jamie Pickett (13-6) meet at 195-pound catchweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 48 fight card

Main Card

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Preliminary card

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula

Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader

Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez

Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin