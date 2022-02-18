UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in results, Walker vs Hill

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 19, which makes it Sunday February 20 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.
In the main event Johnny Walker (18-6) and Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC) square off at light heavyweight. In the co-main event Kyle Daukaus (10-2, 1 NC) and Jamie Pickett (13-6) meet at 195-pound catchweight.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
Get the full UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
UFC Vegas 48 fight card
Main Card
- Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill
- Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett
- Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot
- Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta
- Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
UFC Vegas 48 start time, how to watch, live stream, Walker vs Hill
Preliminary card
- Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama
- Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger
- Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl
- Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula
- Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader
- Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez
- Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin