UFC

UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in results, Walker vs Hill

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker weigh-in
Johnny Walker weigh-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 19, which makes it Sunday February 20 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Johnny Walker (18-6) and Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC) square off at light heavyweight. In the co-main event Kyle Daukaus (10-2, 1 NC) and Jamie Pickett (13-6) meet at 195-pound catchweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 48 fight card

Main Card

  • Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot
  • Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

UFC Vegas 48 start time, how to watch, live stream, Walker vs Hill

Preliminary card

  • Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger
  • Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl
  • Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula
  • Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader
  • Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez
  • Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin
