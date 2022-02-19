Search
Stream UFC Vegas 48 Walker vs Hill live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 48 Walker vs Hill live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 48 Walker vs Hill live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 48 Walker vs Hill live on ESPN+
MMA

PFL Challenger Series 1 results, how to watch, live stream, start time, Silveria vs Juma, full card

Newswire

PFL Challenger Series Week 1

The first edition of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, February 18. MMA event features the four-fight card with the international light heavyweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Advertisements

Headlining the show Josh Silveira (7-0) goes up against Mohamed Juma (8-2). Also on the card Alexander Poppeck (12-3) meets Taylor Johnson (7-3), and Travis Davis (10-5) faces Bruce Souto (14-3) Kicking off the action Miles Amos (5-2) takes on Karl Williams (3-1).

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and former UFC welterweight world champion Tyron Woodley are set to appear as in-studio panelists.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 1 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 1 live stream on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 1 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

PFL Challenger Series Week 1 fight card

  • Josh Silveira vs. Mohamed Juma
  • Alexander Poppeck vs. Taylor Johnson
  • Travis Davis vs. Bruce Souto
  • Miles Amos vs. Karl Williams
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC Vegas 48 Walker vs Hill live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097