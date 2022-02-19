PFL Challenger Series 1 results, how to watch, live stream, start time, Silveria vs Juma, full card

The first edition of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, February 18. MMA event features the four-fight card with the international light heavyweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Advertisements

Headlining the show Josh Silveira (7-0) goes up against Mohamed Juma (8-2). Also on the card Alexander Poppeck (12-3) meets Taylor Johnson (7-3), and Travis Davis (10-5) faces Bruce Souto (14-3) Kicking off the action Miles Amos (5-2) takes on Karl Williams (3-1).

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and former UFC welterweight world champion Tyron Woodley are set to appear as in-studio panelists.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 1 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 1 live stream on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 1 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

PFL Challenger Series Week 1 fight card

Josh Silveira vs. Mohamed Juma

Alexander Poppeck vs. Taylor Johnson

Travis Davis vs. Bruce Souto

Miles Amos vs. Karl Williams