WKN championship doubleheader official for ‘Fight Night Muay Thai K1’ in Saint-Denis, Réunion

International kickboxing is back to Indian Ocean with “Fight Night Muay Thai K1” taking place at Gymnase du Moufia in Saint-Denis, Réunion on Saturday, February 19. The event features a series of bouts with two prestigious WKN titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In one of the title bouts Sala Kevan faces Abdelslam Hiyani in a five-rounder with WKN European lightweight belt on the line. In another championship matchup Vincent Naxos takes on Alexis Laugeois in a five-rounder for WKN European super lightweight strap.

The rest of fight card features series of professional and amateur kickboxing bouts.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show at Decathlon Saint-Denis. All fighters successfully made the required weight limit.

The event is presented by Team Robert. The special guest is President of World Kickboxing Network, Stephane Cabrera.

Vincent Naxos vs Alexis Laugeois for WKN European super lightweight title official | Vincent Clain

Fight Night Muay Thai K1 card

WKN European lightweight title, oriental rules, 5×3

Sala Kevan (Reunion) vs. Abdelslam Hiyani (France)

WKN European super lightweight title, oriental rules, 5×3

Vincent Naxos (Reunion) vs. Alexis Laugeois (France)