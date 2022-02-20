Amir Khan and Kell Brook squared off live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 19. The contest featured former world champions facing off in all-British showdown at 149-pound catchweight.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. Brook put on a dominant performance to claim the win against Khan via sixth-round TKO.

With the victory former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in November 2020 against Terence Crawford. He updated his record to 40-3, 28 KOs.

Former unified light welterweight champion Amir Khan made his first appearance inside the ring since July 2019. With the defeat he dropped to 34-6, 21 KOs.

Check out Amir Khan vs Kell Brook full fight video highlights up top and below.

Khan vs Brook full fight video highlights

It’s time.

Just sit back and take it in…



Manchester is rocking ??#KhanBrook | @Boxxer pic.twitter.com/JKGymGJD54 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 19, 2022

Kell Brook makes his ringwalk.

Here comes Amir Khan.

And here comes @AmirKingKhan ?



Main event starts NOW.#KhanBrook | Streaming in the US & CA on @ESPNPlus ? pic.twitter.com/iAi0Lnmqhd — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 19, 2022

Fight action.

Khan looks hurt! ?#KhanBrook | Streaming in the US & CA on @ESPNPlus ? pic.twitter.com/kyv0XujRRN — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 19, 2022

It’s all over.

ABSOLUTE FANFARE AFTER BROOK BEATS KHAN ? #KhanBrook pic.twitter.com/Ogp4Vwmq1u — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 19, 2022

Post-fight.

