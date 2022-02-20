Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Search
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Boxing

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook full fight video highlights

Newswire

Brook stops Khan in Round 6

Amir Khan and Kell Brook squared off live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 19. The contest featured former world champions facing off in all-British showdown at 149-pound catchweight.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. Brook put on a dominant performance to claim the win against Khan via sixth-round TKO.

With the victory former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in November 2020 against Terence Crawford. He updated his record to 40-3, 28 KOs.

Former unified light welterweight champion Amir Khan made his first appearance inside the ring since July 2019. With the defeat he dropped to 34-6, 21 KOs.

Check out Amir Khan vs Kell Brook full fight video highlights up top and below.

Khan vs Brook full fight video highlights

It’s time.

Advertisements

Kell Brook makes his ringwalk.

Here comes Amir Khan.

Fight action.

It’s all over.

Post-fight.

Get Khan vs Brook full fight card results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097