Boxing

Khan vs Brook results, start time, how to watch, live stream, full card

Newswire
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook | Boxxer

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live from Manchester

Amir Khan faces Kell Brook live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 19. The contest features former world champions making their ring return in the scheduled for twelve rounds all-British 149-pound showdown. Tickets for the event can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster.

In the co-main event Natasha Jonas and Chris Namus battle it out for WBO super welterweight title. Among other bouts Frazer Clarke takes on Jake Darnell at heavyweight, Adam Azim faces Jordan Ellison at lightweight and Bradley Rea meets Craig McCarthy at middleweight. In addition, Viddal Riley goes up against Willbeforce Shihepo at cruiserweight, and Charlie Schofield and Germaine Brown contest for British super middleweight belt.

How to watch Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream in UK, USA and Australia

United Kingdom
Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Saturday, February 19
Time: 6 pm GMT

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, February 19
Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo Sports
Date: Sunday, February 20
Time: 5 am AEDT

Khan vs Brook fight card

Get Khan vs Brook full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook, 149-pound catchweight
  • Natasha Jonas vs. Chris Namus – WBO super welterweight title
  • Frazer Clarke vs. Jake Darnell, heavyweight
  • Adam Azim vs. Jordan Ellison, lightweight
  • Bradley Rea vs. Craig McCarthy, middleweight
  • Viddal Riley vs. Willbeforce Shihepo, cruiserweight
  • Charlie Schofield vs. Germaine Brown – British super middleweight title
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links.

BoxingFeaturedNews

