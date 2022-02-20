Bellator 274 results, live stream, start time, Gracie vs Storley

Bellator 274 airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday February 19, which makes it Sunday, February 20 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Neiman Gracie (11-2) faces fellow Top 5 170-pound contender Logan Storley (12-1) in a five-rounder at welterweight.
In the co-main event former welterweight champion and No. 8-ranked contender Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) goes up against Chance Rencountre (16-4). Also on the card Adam Piccolotti (12-4) meets Georgi Karakhanyan (31-12-1) at lightweight, and Davion Franklin (4-0) battles Said Sowma (8-2) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley
MMA fans can watch Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday February 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the United States, which makes it Sunday February 20 at 2 am GMT in the United Kingdom and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.
Bellator 274 free live stream of prelims begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT, respectively. Video is available up top.
Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley results
Get the full Bellator 274 fight results below.
Main Card
- Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley
- Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Rencountre
- Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti
- Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma
Preliminary Card
- Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne
- Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell
- Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell
- Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King
- DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
- Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert
- Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels
- Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka
- Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo