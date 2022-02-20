Bellator 274 results, live stream, start time, Gracie vs Storley

Bellator 274 airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday February 19, which makes it Sunday, February 20 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Neiman Gracie (11-2) faces fellow Top 5 170-pound contender Logan Storley (12-1) in a five-rounder at welterweight.

In the co-main event former welterweight champion and No. 8-ranked contender Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) goes up against Chance Rencountre (16-4). Also on the card Adam Piccolotti (12-4) meets Georgi Karakhanyan (31-12-1) at lightweight, and Davion Franklin (4-0) battles Said Sowma (8-2) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley

MMA fans can watch Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday February 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the United States, which makes it Sunday February 20 at 2 am GMT in the United Kingdom and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

Bellator 274 free live stream of prelims begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT, respectively. Video is available up top.

Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley results

Get the full Bellator 274 fight results below.

Main Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Rencountre

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti

Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma

Preliminary Card

Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne

Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell

Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell

Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King

DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert

Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels

Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka

Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo