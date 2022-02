BKFC KnuckleMania 2 undercard airs live stream from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL leading to the main card live on pay-per-view on Saturday, February 19, which makes it Sunday, February 20 in Australia. Video is available up top.

The BKFC KnuckleMania 2 preliminary lineup looks as the following:

John Michael Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr.

Mario Vargas vs. Yosdenis Cedeno

