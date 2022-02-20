Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Bare Knuckle

KnuckleMania 2 results, live stream, time, how to watch

Newswire
BKFC KnuckleMania 2 Christine Ferea vs Britain Hart faceoff
Christine Ferea vs Britain Hart faceoff | YouTube/BareKnuckleFightingChampionship

BKFC: KnuckleMania II live from Hollywood, Florida

The second edition BKFC: KnuckleMania airs live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL on Saturday February 19, which makes it Sunday February 20 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event former UFC fighter “Platinum” Mike Perry makes his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut against Julian Lane at middleweight. In the co-main event BKFC lightweight champion Luis Palomino defends his belt against Martin Brown. Also on the card former UFC title challenger Chad Mendes makes his promotional debut against Joshuah Alvarez, and Christine Ferea and Britain Hart square off in the rematch with a vacant BKFC women’s flyweight title on the line. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch KnuckleMania 2 live stream

Fans can watch BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, February 19. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia KnuckleMania 2 airs live on Sunday, February 20. The start time is 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

BKFC KnuckleMania free live stream of preliminiary card starts one and a half hours prior.

BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 results

Get the full BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane
  • Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title
  • Chad Mendes vs. Joshuah Alvarez
  • Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea – BKFC vacant women’s flyweight title
  • Gustavo Trujillo vs. Stephen Townsel
  • Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens
  • Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick
  • Uly Diaz vs. Sawyer Depee
  • Edgard Plazaola vs. Chevvy Bridges

Preliminary Card

  • John Michael Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr.
  • Mario Vargas vs. Yosdenis Cedeno
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

