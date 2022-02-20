Christine Ferea defeats Britain Hart to lift BKFC title at Knuckle Mania II

Christine Ferea secured the inaugural BKFC women’s flyweight title, when she faced Britain Hart in the rematch at KnuckleMania 2. The bare knuckle boxing event aired live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday February 19, which made it Sunday February 20 in the UK and Australia.

Their first fight in April 2019 ended in favor of Ferea, who took the win via second-round TKO after the fight was stopped by the doctor. The rematch went a full distance.

After five rounds two judges scored the fight 48-47, while one judge had it 49-46 – all in favor of Christine Ferea. As a result, Ferea took the second win against Hart and became the first BKFC women’s flyweight champion.

