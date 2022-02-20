Jaime Munguia and D’Mitrius Ballard squared off live from Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana on Saturday February 19, which made it Sunday February 20 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured undefeated former world champion of Mexico defending his WBO Intercontinental middleweight title against unbeaten challenger of the US. The pair battled it out in the headliner of Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

The bout didn’t go the full distance. After being tagged and dropped by big left followed by a flurry of punches, Ballard managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight count. However the referee had to step in and call it a day, as Munguia immediately continued domination delivering more heavy shots. The fight officially ended at 1 minute and 47 seconds into the third round.

With the victory Jaime Munguia remained undefeated and improved to 39-0, 31 KOs. D’Mitrius Ballard dropped to 21-1-1, 13 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

You can watch Jaime Munguia vs D’Mitrius Ballard full fight video highlights below and up top.

Munguia vs Ballard full fight video highlights

D’Mitrius Ballard makes his ringwalk.

D'Mitrius Ballard makes his way to the ring ?#MunguiaBallard pic.twitter.com/vS1mcIzW4i — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 20, 2022

Here comes local star Jaime Munguia.

Jaime Munguía comes out to a roaring Tijuana crowd ??#MunguiaBallard pic.twitter.com/nBbVHU19yk — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 20, 2022

Munguia TKO’s Ballard.

Post-fight interview.

