Munguia vs Ballard results, live stream, how to watch, time, fight card

Undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) of Mexico faces unbeaten D’Mitrius Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs) of the US live from Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana on Saturday February 19, which makes it Sunday February 20 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBO Intercontinental middleweight championship, headlining the Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

In the co-main event William Zepeda (24-0, 22 KOs) and Luis Viedas (29-11-1, 10 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder all-Mexican showdown at lightweight. Also on the card undefeated representative of the country-host Rafael Espinoza (17-0, 14 KOs) takes on Filipino Alie Laurel (18-6-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight, and Diego Torres Nunez (13-0, 13 KOs) battles it out against his Mexican fellow Jonathan Escobedo Martinez (8-2-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Boxing fans can watch Jaime Munguia vs D’Mitrius Ballard live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, February 19. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia Munguia vs Ballard airs live on Sunday, February 20. The start time is 2 am GMT and 1 pm AEDT, respectively.

Munguia vs Ballard fight card

Jaime Munguia vs. D’Mitrius Ballard, 12 rounds, middleweight – Munguia’s WBO Intercontinental middleweight title

William Zepeda vs. Luis Viedas, 10 rounds, lightweight

Rafael Espinoza vs. Alie Laurel, 10 rounds, featherweight

Diego Torres Nunez vs. Jonathan Escobedo Martinez, 8 rounds, super lightweight