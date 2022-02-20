Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Search
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE
Boxing

Munguia vs Ballard results, live stream, how to watch, time, fight card

Newswire
Jaime Munguia vs D'Mitrius Ballard
Jaime Munguia vs D'Mitrius Ballard | Tom Hogan/Golden Boy

Jaime Munguia vs D'Mitrius Ballard live from Tijuana

Undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) of Mexico faces unbeaten D’Mitrius Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs) of the US live from Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana on Saturday February 19, which makes it Sunday February 20 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBO Intercontinental middleweight championship, headlining the Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

In the co-main event William Zepeda (24-0, 22 KOs) and Luis Viedas (29-11-1, 10 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder all-Mexican showdown at lightweight. Also on the card undefeated representative of the country-host Rafael Espinoza (17-0, 14 KOs) takes on Filipino Alie Laurel (18-6-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight, and Diego Torres Nunez (13-0, 13 KOs) battles it out against his Mexican fellow Jonathan Escobedo Martinez (8-2-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs D’Mitrius Ballard live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Jaime Munguia vs D’Mitrius Ballard live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, February 19. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia Munguia vs Ballard airs live on Sunday, February 20. The start time is 2 am GMT and 1 pm AEDT, respectively.

Munguia vs Ballard fight card

Get Munguia vs Ballard fight results below.

  • Jaime Munguia vs. D’Mitrius Ballard, 12 rounds, middleweight – Munguia’s WBO Intercontinental middleweight title
  • William Zepeda vs. Luis Viedas, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Rafael Espinoza vs. Alie Laurel, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Diego Torres Nunez vs. Jonathan Escobedo Martinez, 8 rounds, super lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream BKFC KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097