Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 48 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 19, which made it Sunday February 20 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 10 and No. 12 light heavyweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The fight didn’t go the distance. Hill secured the win by knockout sending Walker to the canvas with a massive punch. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 55 seconds into the first round.

With the victory Jamahal Hill scored the second win in a row and updated his record to 10-1, 1 NC. Walker suffered the second straight defeat and dropped to 18-7.

Check out Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill full fight video highlights below.

Walker vs Hill full fight video highlights

Jamahal Hill makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Johnny Walker.

Round 1.

Big KO.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN!?? ??



JAMAHAL HILL STUNS JOHNNY WALKER!! #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/xmusGS7N3f — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 20, 2022

SWEETS DREAMS COURTESY OF JAMAHAL HILL!



? @JamahalH sends another LHW to sleep in quick fashion! #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/TYkYGuHl8L — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 20, 2022

Get UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill full fight card results.