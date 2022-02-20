UFC Vegas 48 results, Walker vs Hill

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 19, which makes it Sunday February 20 in Australia.
Headlining UFC Vegas 48 fight card No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker (18-6) and No. 12 ranked Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC) square off in a five-rounder at light heavyweight. In the co-main event Kyle Daukaus (10-2) goes up against Jamie Pickett (13-6) at middleweight.
Among other bouts, Alan Baudot (8-2) faces Parker Porter (12-6) at heavyweight, Nikolas Motta (12-3) takes on Jim Miller (33-16) at lightweight, and Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4) meets Joaquin Buckley (13-4) at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill live stream, date and time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, February 19
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, February 19 – Sunday, January 20
Main Card: 12 am GMT
Prelims: 9 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, February 20
Main Card: 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST
Prelims: 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST
UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill results
Get the full UFC Vegas 48 fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill
- Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett
- Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot
- Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta
- Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Preliminary card
- Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama
- Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger
- Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl
- Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula
- Chad Anheliger def. Jesse Strader by TKO (punches, R3 at 3:33)
- Jonathan Pearce def. Christian Rodriguez by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
- Mario Bautista def. Jay Perrin by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–26)