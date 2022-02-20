UFC Vegas 48 results, Walker vs Hill

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 19, which makes it Sunday February 20 in Australia.

Headlining UFC Vegas 48 fight card No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker (18-6) and No. 12 ranked Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC) square off in a five-rounder at light heavyweight. In the co-main event Kyle Daukaus (10-2) goes up against Jamie Pickett (13-6) at middleweight.

Among other bouts, Alan Baudot (8-2) faces Parker Porter (12-6) at heavyweight, Nikolas Motta (12-3) takes on Jim Miller (33-16) at lightweight, and Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4) meets Joaquin Buckley (13-4) at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, February 19

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, February 19 – Sunday, January 20

Main Card: 12 am GMT

Prelims: 9 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, February 20

Main Card: 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST

Prelims: 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill results

Get the full UFC Vegas 48 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Preliminary card

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula

Chad Anheliger def. Jesse Strader by TKO (punches, R3 at 3:33)

Jonathan Pearce def. Christian Rodriguez by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Mario Bautista def. Jay Perrin by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–26)