Kickboxing

Abdessalam Hiyani & Alexis Laugeois land WKN titles at ‘Fight Night Muay Thai K1’ on Réunion

Parviz Iskenderov
Alexis Laugeois defeats Vincent Naxos to lift WKN European title
L-R: Vincent Naxos and Alexis Laugeois square off for WKN European super lightweight title | Vincent Clain

WKN Indian Ocean

Two new WKN European champions have been crowned in the Indian Ocean, as World Kickboxing Network made its return to Réunion Island on Saturday, February 19. The event presented by Team Robert took place at Gymnase du Moufia in Saint-Denis, featuring a series of matchups with local and international competitors.

In one of the championship bouts Abdessalam Hiyani claimed WKN European lightweight belt by TKO in the fourth round against Sala Kevan. In another title clash Alexis Laugeois earned WKN European super lightweight strap by unanimous decision against Vincent Naxos.

The event marked the return of international kickboxing to Réunion, following the previous WKN championship show held in June 2019.

Stephane Cabrera, President of World Kickboxing Network, was in attendance.

Fight Night Muay Thai K1 results

WKN European lightweight title, oriental rules, 5×3
Abdessalam Hiyani (France) def. Sala Kevan (Reunion) by TKO (R4)

WKN European super lightweight title, oriental rules, 5×3
Alexis Laugeois (France) def. Vincent Naxos (Reunion) by unanimous decision

Related

