Colbert vs Garcia fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch

Chris Colbert and Hector Luis Garcia square off at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, February 26. The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup features unbeaten American rising star faceoff undefeated Dominican Olympian in WBA super featherweight world title eliminator. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 27.

In the co-main event Gary Antuanne Russell goes up against Viktor Postol in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the main card Jerwin Ancajas defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in a twelve-rounder against Fernando Martinez.

Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia tickets

Tickets for Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia at The Chelsea in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 26 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. Doors open at 4 pm PT.

Boxing fans can watch Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, February 26. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Colbert vs Garcia international live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation. The start time in the UK and Australia converts to 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT, respectively.

Colbert vs Garcia Fight Week in Las Vegas – Schedule of Events

A number of events have been scheduled for Colbert vs Garcia Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the ring.

Thursday, February 24

The final Colbert vs Garcia pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday, February 24 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails. Live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube starts at 1 pm PT.

Friday, February 25

The official Colbert vs Garcia weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, February 25 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Nolita 1 Ballroom. Live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube begins at 1 pm PT.

Saturday, February 26

Colbert vs Garcia fight date is Saturday, February 26. The location is The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Doors open at 4 pm PT. First fight starts at 4:05 pm PT. The main card telecast live on Showtime begins at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET.

Colbert vs Garcia fight card

The full list of bouts featured on Colbert vs Garcia non-televised undercard is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, super featherweight – WBA super featherweight title eliminator

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Viktor Postol, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Jerwin Ancajas vs. Fernando Martinez, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title