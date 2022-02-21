Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN

Boxing

Taylor vs Catterall time, where to watch, tickets, undercard

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live from Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live from Glasgow

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall square off live from OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, February 26. The contest features undefeated undisputed junior welterweight champion defending his title against unbeaten contender in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 27.

Also on the card Nick Campbell and Jay McFarlane battle it out for a vacant Scottish heavyweight belt. As well, Robeisy Ramirez faces Eric Donovan at featherweight, and Cori Gibbs takes on Carlos Perez at junior welterweight. In addition, Ebonie Jones goes up against Effy Kathopouli at junior featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, February 26. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm GMT and 1 pm ET / 10 am PT, respectively.

In Australia Taylor vs Catterall airs live on Kayo Sports on Sunday, February 27. The start time is 5 am AEDT.

International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject co confirmation.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall tickets

Tickets for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall went on sale in December 2021 via Ticketmaster. Several resale tickets for the sold out event might still be available via StubHub (as of writing).

Taylor vs Catterall fight card

The finalized Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title
  • Nick Campbell vs. Jay McFarlane, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant Scottish heavyweight title
  • Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Cori Gibbs vs. Carlos Perez, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Mark McKeown vs. TBA, featherweight
  • Craig MacIntyre vs. TBA, super lightweight
  • Ebonie Jones vs. Effy Kathopouli, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Scott Forrest vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Kurt Walker vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight
