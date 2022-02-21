Taylor vs Catterall time, where to watch, tickets, undercard

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall square off live from OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, February 26. The contest features undefeated undisputed junior welterweight champion defending his title against unbeaten contender in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 27.

Also on the card Nick Campbell and Jay McFarlane battle it out for a vacant Scottish heavyweight belt. As well, Robeisy Ramirez faces Eric Donovan at featherweight, and Cori Gibbs takes on Carlos Perez at junior welterweight. In addition, Ebonie Jones goes up against Effy Kathopouli at junior featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, February 26. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm GMT and 1 pm ET / 10 am PT, respectively.

In Australia Taylor vs Catterall airs live on Kayo Sports on Sunday, February 27. The start time is 5 am AEDT.

International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject co confirmation.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall tickets

Tickets for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall went on sale in December 2021 via Ticketmaster. Several resale tickets for the sold out event might still be available via StubHub (as of writing).

Taylor vs Catterall fight card

The finalized Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title

Nick Campbell vs. Jay McFarlane, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant Scottish heavyweight title

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan, 10 rounds, featherweight

Cori Gibbs vs. Carlos Perez, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Mark McKeown vs. TBA, featherweight

Craig MacIntyre vs. TBA, super lightweight

Ebonie Jones vs. Effy Kathopouli, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Scott Forrest vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Kurt Walker vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight