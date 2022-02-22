Bellator Dublin card, tickets, start time, how to watch, Mousasi vs Vanderford

Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday February 25, which makes it Saturday February 26 in Australia. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the middleweight title contested on the night.

In the main event two-time Bellator 185-pound champion Gegard Mousasi (48-7, 2 NC) defends his title against top ranked contender Austin Vanderford (11-0). In the co-main event No. 5-ranked Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) faces No. 4-ranked Leah McCourt (6-1) at women’s featherweight.

Also on the card a pair of 145-pound bouts, as Ciaran Clarke (4-0) meets Abou Tounkara (7-2), and Khasan Magomedsharipov (6-0) takes on Jose Sanchez (11-1). In addition, Brian Moore (14-8) and Jornel Lugo (7-0) do battle at bantamweight.

Bellator 275 tickets

Tickets for Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, February 25 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford live from Dublin

MMA fans can watch Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford live stream on Showtime in the United States, BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom and Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Sport in Ireland. The start time is scheduled for Friday, February 25 at 9 pm GMT (local time), which makes it 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US.

The preliminary card kicks off three hours prior. Live stream is available on YouTube.

Bellator 275 fight card

The full Bellator Dublin 2022 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford – Mousasi’s Bellator middleweight title

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt

Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jose Sanchez

Brian Moore vs. Jornel Lugo

Preliminary Card

Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov

Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon

Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page

Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan

Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov

Nathan Kelly vs. Scott Pedersen

Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay