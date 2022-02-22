Okolie vs Cieslak Fight Week, date, time, how to watch, undercard

Lawrence Okolie and Michal Cieslak square off at The O2 in London, England on Sunday, February 27. The contest features WBO cruiserweight champion making the second defense of his belt against contender, who makes the second attempt to claim the title. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

In the co-main event Karim Guerfi defends his EBU European featherweight title in a twelve-rounder at Jordan Gill. Among other Okolie vs Cieslak undercard bouts, Anthony Fowler meets Lukasz Maciec in a ten-rounder at middleweight and Fabio Wardley faces Daniel Martz in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Galal Yafai and Carlos Vado Bautista battle it out for a vacant WBC International flyweight title. The full fight card can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, February 27. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, which makes it 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9 pm GMT in the UK and 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US.

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak Fight Week leading to the date the fighters meet inside the ring. The full list of events can be found below. All times are local.

Thursday, February 24

Okolie vs Cieslak media work out is on Thursday, February 24 at Camden Boxing Club. The start time is 3 pm.

Friday, February 25

The final Okolie vs Cieslak pre-fight press conference is on Friday, February 25 at Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel. The start time is 1 pm.

Saturday, February 26

The official Okolie vs Cieslak weigh-in ceremony is on Saturday, February 26 at the East Wintergarden in Canary Wharf. The start time is 1 pm.

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak fight card

The full Okolie vs Cieslak lineup looks as the following:

Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title

Karim Guerfi vs. Jordan Gill, 12 rounds, featherweight – Guerfi’s EBU European featherweight title

Anthony Fowler vs. Lukasz Maciec, 10 rounds, middleweight

Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Martz, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Galal Yafai vs. Carlos Vado Bautista, 10 rounds, flyweight – WBC International flyweight title

Demsey McKean vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Joe Ducker, 6 rounds, lightweight

Cheavon Clarke vs. Toni Visic, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

John Hedges vs. Aleksander Nagolski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight