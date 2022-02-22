Search
UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal – From Friends To Foes (video)

UFC 272 Look Ahead

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal square off in the headliner UFC 272 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5. Check out the video up top featuring former welterweight title challengers and ex-teammates ahead of their “Grudge Match”.

Tickets for UFC 272 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6.

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 272 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

