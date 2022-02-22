UFC Vegas 49 fight card, Makhachev vs Green

UFC Vegas 49 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 26, which makes it Sunday February 27 in Australia. The main event is a five-round 160-pound catchweight battle between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green.
No. 4-ranked lightweight contender Makhachev (21-1) is riding the nine-win streak. In his previous bout last October he submitted Dan Hooker in the first round.
Green (29-12-1) was in action earlier this month at UFC 271 when he scored a unanimous decision against Nasrat Haqparast. He took the fight against Makhachev on a ten-day notice replacing Beneil Dariush, who was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
In the co-main event Misha Cirkunov (15-7) goes up against Wellington Turman (17-5) at middleweight. Cirkunov is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats suffered against Krzysztof Jotko and Ryan Spann by split decision and first-round TKO, respectively. Turman won his previous bout by split decision against Sam Alvey and rebounded from a pair of losses.
Among other bouts featured on UFC Vegas 49 card, Ji Yeon Kim (9-4-2) faces Priscila Cachoeira (10-4) at women’s flyweight, and Arman Tsarukyan (17-2) meets Joel Alvarez (19-2) at lightweight. In addition, Armen Petrosyan (6-1) takes on Gregory Rodrigues (11-3) at middleweight.
The full UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green fight card can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green card
Main Card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green
- Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman
- Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez
- Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Preliminary Card
- Zhu Rong vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
- Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual
- Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
- Jinh Yu Frey vs. Hannah Goldy
- Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore
- Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez