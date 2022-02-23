Jose Pedraza faces ‘Mexican warrior’ Ramirez in ‘all or nothing’ showdown (video)

Two-division world champion Jose Pedraza goes up against former unified world champion Jose Ramirez at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Friday, March 4. The winner will be positioned to fight for a world title later this year.

“Sniper” Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs) has reached boxing’s pinnacle twice before. A former super featherweight and lightweight world champion hopes to join an elite list of Puerto Rican fighters to win world titles in three weight classes.

Ramirez vs Pedraza tickets

Tickets for Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Friday, March 4 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Check out below what Pedraza had to say after a recent training session in Puerto Rico.

Jose Pedraza: Representing Puerto Rico means a lot to me

“We have the title in our sights, and at this point, only the best are left standing on the road to the world championship. March 4 against Ramirez will be a very important fight, since the winner will be ready to challenge for a world title. That’s why I feel like this is a world title match. March 4 against Ramirez, this is all or nothing.”

“Facing a Mexican warrior like Ramirez and being part of the historic rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico is something very important and a great responsibility. At the same time, it’s a great thrill to give the fans a legendary match that they will remember forever. I want to put up a great fight. I want to give the fans a war.”

“My goal since moving up to 140 pounds has been to win a world title to add myself to the select group of Puerto Rican champions in three weight divisions. I want to be in that group along with ‘Tito’, Cotto, Gomez, Camacho, and Vazquez, among others. I already feel that my body is acclimated to the division, and now I am ready to achieve my goal.”

“Representing Puerto Rico means a lot to me. Since the beginning of my boxing career, I have always felt the support of my Island, and that is why every single time I get in the ring, I have my people in my heart. I always feel the good wishes and good vibes of my people, and that is why I always dedicate my fights to my island.”

Ramirez vs Pedraza headlines boxing fight card live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

In the co-main event Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs) battles it out against Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KOs). Get the full Ramirez vs Pedraza fight card.