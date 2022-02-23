Josh Taylor: The Tartan Tornado defends undisputed title in home country of Scotland (video)

Undefeated Josh Taylor defends his undisputed junior welterweight title against unbeaten challenger Jack Catterall at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, February 26. Ahead of the event Top Rank Boxing hit the stream with full episode of “The Tartan Tornado”, and you can watch it up top.

Boxing fans can watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The date when the fight airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia is Sunday, February 27. International broadcast is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

