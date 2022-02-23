Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Josh Taylor: The Tartan Tornado defends undisputed title in home country of Scotland (video)

Josh Taylor faces Jack Catterall live from Glasgow

Undefeated Josh Taylor defends his undisputed junior welterweight title against unbeaten challenger Jack Catterall at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, February 26. Ahead of the event Top Rank Boxing hit the stream with full episode of “The Tartan Tornado”, and you can watch it up top.

Taylor vs Catterall time, where to watch, tickets, undercard

Boxing fans can watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The date when the fight airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia is Sunday, February 27. International broadcast is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Get the full Taylor vs Catterall fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

