Fury vs Whyte fight date official at location in London, tickets

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight date has been made official for Saturday, April 23 at the location known for hosting major football matches – Wembley Stadium in London, England. The contest features reigning WBC heavyweight champion making the second defense of his title against top ranked challenger. Tickets for the event are on sale.

Fury and Whyte square off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining boxing card live on pay-per-view. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 24.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte tickets

‘Bodysnatcher’ signs the contract, making ‘The Gypsy King’ date official

Unbeaten WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) is coming off a pair of back to back wins against former champion Deontay Wilder. In their trilogy fight last October “The Gypsy King” knocked out “The Bronze Bomber” in Round 11, after taking the seventh-round TKO in the rematch two years back.

Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) last fought in March 2021 when he dominated and stopped Alexander Povetkin in Round 4. With the victory he took the revenge and reclaimed the WBC interim heavyweight belt.

Fury vs Whyte date has been made official after “Bodysnatcher” signed the contract.

“Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8m, what a surprise,” Tyson Fury said on social media. “The man’s signed for the biggest payday he’s going to get in his life.”

Fury vs Whyte purse is reportedly set for a 80% and 20% split, respectively. The current champion is going to receive £20m, which makes it approx. $27m USD or $37.6m AUD, while the challenger is getting the rest.

The bouts featured on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte undercard, as well as the broadcast information is expected to be announced shortly.

Fury vs Whyte fight card

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles