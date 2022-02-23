UFC Vegas 49 start time, how to watch, live stream, Makhachev vs Green

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 26. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 27.

In the main event No. 4-ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev (21-1) is looking to secure his tenth straight victory, when he faces Bobby Green (29-12-1), who took the fight on a short notice, aiming to earn the third win in a row. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at 160-pound catchweight.

In the co-main event Misha Cirkunov (15-7) and Wellington Turman (17-5) do battle at middleweight. Among other bouts, Priscila Cachoeira (10-4) meets Ji Yeon Kim (9-4-2) at women’s flyweight, Joel Alvarez (19-2) faces Arman Tsarukyan (17-2) at lightweight, and Armen Petrosyan (6-1) squares off against Gregory Rodrigues (11-3) at middleweight.

How to watch UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, February 26. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 49 UK time, Makhachev vs Green

UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, February 27 at 12 am GMT for the main card, following the preliminary card kicking off at 9 pm GMT on Saturday, February 26. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 49 Australia time, Makhachev vs Green

In Australia UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 27. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 49 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card

Zhu Rong vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Hannah Goldy

Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez