Vergil Ortiz Jr: If the opportunity comes to finish the fight with a knock out I will take it

Vergil Ortiz Jr (18-0, 18 KOs) goes up against Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) at University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Downtown Los Angeles, on Saturday, March 19. Undefeated knockout artist of Grand Prairie, Texas and unbeaten No. 3-ranked WBO welterweight contender of Portsmouth, Great Britain battle it out for WBO International 147-pound title.

Boxing fans worldwide can watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 20.

Check out below what Vergil Ortiz Jr and Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya had to say at a special press event held today at the Galen Center.

Vergil Ortiz Jr: I would love to fight at the very least three times this year

“I feels awesome putting a card in LA. I have a lot of fans here in LA that have been asking me on social media to come back and I am happy that we are able to do that. I am looking forward to putting on a good show at the Galen Center.”

“I always train to go the distance in every fight. I don’t go into the ring looking for the knock out. If the opportunity comes to finish the fight with a knock out I will take it.”

“I would love to fight at the very least three times this year. After this fight get back in the ring as soon as possible, stay active. That’s how I feel the sharpest.”

“My dad has been training me the whole time alongside Hector Beltran. He’s the one that is always on my a** making sure that I am doing everything right. Now that we have added Manny Robles to the corner, he brings experience and a different point of view. He’s taken fighters like Oscar Valdez and Andy Ruiz to world title fights and hopefully we can do the same.”

Oscar De La Hoya: Vergil is just getting better and better, and better

“As a promoter we have to knock on a lot of doors to get our fighters a fight, and it’s a dream come true when fighters like Michael McKinson want to face one of our guys. Vergil is in a very unique position, being 18-0, 18KOs. World champions know that he’s dangerous, world champions know that if they get in the ring with him there will be a huge possibility that they are going to loose. So it surprised me that McKinson was knocking on Vergil’s door, on our door. It just goes to show you that when you are fighting at this level, you are going to cross paths with great fighters who want to fight the best.”

“Vergil has his father who knows the in’s and out’s. He has trained him all his life. It was a breath of fresh air to hear what they were thinking, to come to LA which has great fighters and great sparring. Manny has experience and great knowledge that can be a good second voice for Vergil’s father, who is on the fore front of Vergil’s training.”

“Vergil is just getting better and better, and better. I tell every world champion, fight Vergil now. Fight him now because if you wait a year or two, it will only get worse for you because Vergil is very young and just getting better and better. He’s knocking on the door of these champions so it’s going to be very interesting on who he fights next.”

