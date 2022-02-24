Mousasi vs Vanderford on weight for Bellator 275, one fighter heavy (video)

Two-time middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (48-7, 2 NC) defends his title against top ranked contender Austin Vanderford (11-0) in the headliner of Bellator 275 live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, February 25. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Gegard Mousasi weighed-in at 184.6 lbs. Austin Vanderford showed 183.7 lbs. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The date when Bellator Dublin airs live in Australia is Saturday, February 26.

In the co-main event featherweights Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) and Leah McCourt (6-1) tipped the scales at 145.6 lbs and 145.6 lbs, respectively.

Jamie Hay missed weight coming in at 146.8 lbs for his preliminary card bout against Lee Hammond, who was 145.6 lbs.

Get the full Bellator 275 fight card and weigh-in results below.

Bellator Dublin weigh-in results

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi (184.6) vs. Austin Vanderford (183.7) – Mousasi’s Bellator middleweight title

Sinead Kavanagh (145.6) vs. Leah McCourt (145.8)

Ciaran Clarke (144.8) vs. Abou Tounkara (145.8)

Khasan Magomedsharipov (145.6) vs. Jose Sanchez (145.4)

Jornel Lugo (135.2) vs. Brian Moore (135.4)

Preliminary Card

Brett Johns (135.6) vs. Khurshed Kakhorov (134.8)

Davy Gallon (155.2) vs. Charlie Leary (155.2)

Danni McCormack (115.2) vs. Stephanie Page (114.9)

Darragh Kelly (155) vs. Junior Morgan (156)

Daniele Scatizzi (154.6) vs. Vladimir Tokov (155.4)

Gokhan Saricam (247.6) vs. Kirill Sidelnikov (264)

Nathan Kelly (145.4) vs. Scott Pedersen (144.8)

Lee Hammond (145.6) vs. Jamie Hay (146.8)*

Missed weight.