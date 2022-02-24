Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia press conference (video)

Featherweight contenders Chris “Primetime” Colbert and Hector Luis Garcia square off in world title eliminator at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, February 26. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference.

Tickets for Colbert vs Garcia showdown can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The final Colbert vs Garcia pre-fight press conference starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. Live stream from The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE TV in other countries.

Get Colbert vs Garcia full fight card.