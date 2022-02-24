Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Search
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Boxing

Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia press conference (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Colbert vs Garcia - world title eliminator live from Las Vegas

Featherweight contenders Chris “Primetime” Colbert and Hector Luis Garcia square off in world title eliminator at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, February 26. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference.

Tickets for Colbert vs Garcia showdown can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The final Colbert vs Garcia pre-fight press conference starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. Live stream from The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE TV in other countries.

Get Colbert vs Garcia full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097